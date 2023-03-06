Nagpur: Man held for posing as apex court staffer to dupe job aspirants
A man was arrested for using the modus operandi of conmen in Hindi film Special 26 to allegedly dupe job aspirants, a police official said on Monday.The man, a resident of Osmanabad, posed as a desk officer of the Supreme Court and promised jobs in the apex court, he said.He took Rs 20 lakh each from the victims.
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for using the modus operandi of conmen in Hindi film 'Special 26' to allegedly dupe job aspirants, a police official said on Monday.
The man, a resident of Osmanabad, posed as a desk officer of the Supreme Court and promised jobs in the apex court, he said.
''He took Rs 20 lakh each from the victims. The fraud came to light after he approached Kotwali police station for bandobast to conduct exams in a city school. His identity card was suspicious. Further probe unravelled the racket,'' the official said.
A case has been registered against him at Kotwali police station, he added.
In the film 'Special 26', a gang of conmen would pose as Central probe agency sleuths to raid people and establishments to extort money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NDRF rescuers return from Turkiye with stories of love, hugs and 'thank you' note in Hindi
Teaching Gujarati, Urdu and Hindi important to Britain's economic future: UK MP Gareth Thomas
TN police file FIR against Hindi daily's editor for rumour-mongering
The Night Manager Season 2: Tom Hiddleston to return! Hindi version may also see a second season, says producer
Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla to receive PEN America lifetime achievement award