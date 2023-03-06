State AGs demand TikTok comply with consumer protection investigations

A group of 45 state attorneys general on Monday demanded Chinese-owned social media app TikTok produce subpoenaed materials sought in an ongoing nationwide consumer protection investigation.

The states are seeking to review internal TikTok communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive conduct that harmed mental health of TikTok users, particularly children and teens, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. On Monday the states urged a Tennessee state court to compel TikTok's requests for information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)