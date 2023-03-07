Left Menu

BSF recovers gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.5 cr from pond in Bengal

The market value of the seized gold is around Rs 2.57 crore, a BSF statement said.A smuggler had jumped into the pond and hidden the gold there upon being chased a few months ago, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 00:26 IST
BSF recovers gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.5 cr from pond in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF on Monday recovered gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.57 crore from a pond in Kalyani border outpost area in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said.

A BSF team carried out a search operation to trace the gold based on specific information, they said.

"40 gold biscuits were found in the pond. The market value of the seized gold is around Rs 2.57 crore,'' a BSF statement said.

A smuggler had jumped into the pond and hidden the gold there upon being chased a few months ago, it said. ''When we had caught him, nothing was found from his possession. So, we released him. He had hidden the gold in the pond and was looking for an opportunity to recover it,'' the statement said.

The BSF South Bengal Frontier seized more than 113 kg of gold in 2022, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023