Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Police have registered a case after Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav lodged a complaint over an extortion attempt, officials said on Monday.According to Yadavs complaint, she received a call from a mobile number on March 3 and the caller, who identified himself as Rishi, asked her to pay Rs 5 crore to clear her name from a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-03-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 00:26 IST
Police have registered a case after Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav lodged a complaint over an extortion attempt, officials said on Monday.

According to Yadav's complaint, she received a call from a mobile number on March 3 and the caller, who identified himself as Rishi, asked her to pay Rs 5 crore to clear her name from a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, they said. The caller said he was instructed by a politician to contact her, the police said.

''The same person again contacted me on March 4 and threatened me by saying that if I refuse to make the payment, there would be consequences... ''The manner in which these events have unfolded in the last two days have left me in a state of shock. I am extremely concerned about the safety of my family,'' Yadav said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Rishi under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Monday night, the police said.

A senior police officer confirmed that the case has been registered. According to media reports, the Haryana government recently granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate Yadav, another IAS officer and seven officials in connection with an alleged scam in Faridabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

