Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine bolsters defence of besieged Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops will keep defending the eastern city of Bakhmut and reinforcements will be sent in, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, apparently prolonging the war's bloodiest battle in a bid to break Moscow's assault force. FIGHTING

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the seizure of Bakhmut was critical to punching a hole in Ukrainian defences and would allow Moscow's forces to mount further offensive operations deeper inside the country. * Volodymyr Nazarenko, a Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut, said there had been no order to retreat and "the defence is holding", albeit in conditions of "utter hell".

* The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said he needed the regular army to supply him with more ammunition if he was to win the battle for Bakhmut. * Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into what it said was Russia's "brutal and brazen shooting of an unarmed person" depicted in a video on social media.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. INSIDE RUSSIA

* Russia's FSB security service said it had thwarted a Ukrainian-backed car bomb attack on prominent nationalist businessman Konstantin Malofeyev. * Russia said it was declaring the German-based anti-corruption group Transparency International an "undesirable organisation".

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * The Ukraine crisis seems to be driven by an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, said.

* Russia's federal budget deficit widened sharply in the first two months of the year as Moscow drastically raised expenditure while revenue fell amid slumping oil and gas takings, the finance ministry said. * Ukraine's economy ministry has cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast to 1%, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a deputy minister as saying. The ministry had previously projected the economy would grow 3.2% this year.

