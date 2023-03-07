Left Menu

Around 350 modern health infrastructure projects coming up in J-K: LG

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is strengthening the health sector and around 350 modern health infrastructure projects are coming up in Union Territory.He said 32,000 patients are visiting 227 Jan Aushadhi Kendras every day in Jammu and Kashmir, where the administration is planning to start 75 such outlets in every district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
He said 32,000 patients are visiting 227 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' every day in Jammu and Kashmir, where the administration is planning to start 75 such outlets in every district. Addressing the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana at GMC Jammu through the virtual mode, Sinha emphasized on making collective efforts to popularize generic medicines among the masses. He stressed on extending the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to every nook and corner of J-K.

''Besides extending quality and affordable generic medicines to common people, the scheme is providing excellent opportunities of self-employment to women and youth,'' he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced to ensure quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for the people of Jammu Kashmir.

''Under the guidance of the prime minister, we are strengthening the health sector to ensure the well being of all. ''Our biggest asset is the health of the citizens. Around 350 modern health infrastructure projects are coming up in the UT for a resilient health system and strong socio-economic growth,'' said Sinha.

''Along with conventional economic metrics like GDP, we should also focus on Gross Health and Happiness of people. Healthy and happy society can enable economic benefits and all-round development,'' he said.

Sinha said affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras have resulted in saving huge sums for families across the country.

''Approximately 32,000 patients are visiting 227 Kendras every day in J-K. It is our endeavour to start 75 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in every district to mark Amrit Kaal'', the Lt Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

