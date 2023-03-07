Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 7

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, March 7: * HC granted transit anticipatory bail till March 20 to a lawyer to approach a Chennai court in an FIR lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly giving false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in the state.

* HC stayed the proceedings before the trial court in a defamation case lodged by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga against journalist Swati Chaturvedi.

* HC asked the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to place before it the evaluation forms of three national champions Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia who were rejected for the upcoming Women's World Boxing Championships.

* Delhi Waqf Board assailed before the HC the de-listing of 123 waqf properties by the Centre.

* Framing rules and guidelines to regulate the content on social media and OTT platforms needs urgent attention, the HC has said while opining that use of vulgar language in public domain and on social media platforms which are open to children of tender age needs to be taken seriously.

* HC refused to advance date of hearing on a plea by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board against the stopping of offering of prayers by devotees in Mughal Mosque in South Delhi's Mehrauli area.

