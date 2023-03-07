Left Menu

Excise scam case accused and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate, has been given basic items and is being served food as per the prison manual, officials said on Tuesday.The senior Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader was brought to the prison here on Monday, shortly after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the case.A source said Sisodia brought a copy of the Bhagavad Gita along with him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:36 IST
Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Excise scam case accused and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate, has been given basic items and is being served food as per the prison manual, officials said on Tuesday.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was brought to the prison here on Monday, shortly after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the case.

A source said Sisodia brought a copy of the Bhagavad Gita along with him. Other items allowed by the court are yet to be received from his home. Sisodia also received some extra clothes on Tuesday, the source added.

On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner, was served rice, chappati, dal, among others, according to the jail manual, an official said.

Every prison has a library and every inmate is its member. If anyone wants to have a book, they can avail it from there, the officials said.

Before being sent to his cell, he underwent a medical examination, they said.

The court has allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, a pair of spectacles and medicines to jail and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

The CBI arrested Sisodia last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

