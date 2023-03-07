Left Menu

Maha: Woman steals gold ornaments from temple

An unidentified woman allegedly stole gold ornaments from a temple in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. A woman allegedly jumped the railings and entered the sanctum sanctorum and stole gold chains adorning the deities and walked away, he said.The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras on the premises and the footage is being examined by the police, the officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:47 IST
Maha: Woman steals gold ornaments from temple
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman allegedly stole gold ornaments from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by the temple priest, an offence has been registered for the theft that took place at Kalika temple in Ambernath town on Monday, an official said. A woman allegedly jumped the railings and entered the sanctum sanctorum and stole gold chains adorning the deities and walked away, he said.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras on the premises and the footage is being examined by the police, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023