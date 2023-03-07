Maha: Woman steals gold ornaments from temple

An unidentified woman allegedly stole gold ornaments from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by the temple priest, an offence has been registered for the theft that took place at Kalika temple in Ambernath town on Monday, an official said. A woman allegedly jumped the railings and entered the sanctum sanctorum and stole gold chains adorning the deities and walked away, he said.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras on the premises and the footage is being examined by the police, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)