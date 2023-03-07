Left Menu

India bags rich haul of medals in Asian Cross Country C'ships

Beby also performed well and won the bronze medal with a timing of 2442. In the Under 20 boys 8km event, Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra clocked 2739 to secure silver medal.In the womens 10km, Sonika gave a tough fight to silver medallist Rajpura pacha of Nepal to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4132.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:15 IST
India bags rich haul of medals in Asian Cross Country C'ships

India won three team gold and one bronze medal in an impressive show at the 16th Asian Cross Country Championships here on Tuesday.

India clinched gold in Under-20 boys 8km, Under-18 girls 6km and senior women's 10 km team events while the men's 10k team won a bronze medal.

Srushti Shridhar Redekar shone bright in the Under 18 girls 6km event, clinching the gold medal with a timing of 24:15. Beby also performed well and won the bronze medal with a timing of 24:42. In the Under 20 boys 8km event, Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra clocked 27:39 to secure silver medal.

In the women's 10km, Sonika gave a tough fight to silver medallist Rajpura pacha of Nepal to settle for a bronze with a timing of 41:32. She lost out on silver by just one second.

The Under 18 girls 6km team comprising Srushti Shridhar Redekar, Beby, Priyanka C, and Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom secured the gold medal.

The Under 20 boys 8km team of Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra, Subhasis Ghosh, Vijay Sanjay Savaratkar and Divbyanshu Kumar also won a yellow metal.

The women's 10km team comprising Sonika, Chhavi Yadav, Munni Devi and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav secured the third gold of the championships for India.

The bronze medallist men's 10km team had Hemraj Gurjar, Anand Singh, Nitesh Kumar Rathva and Balram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023