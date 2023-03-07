India bags rich haul of medals in Asian Cross Country C'ships

India won three team gold and one bronze medal in an impressive show at the 16th Asian Cross Country Championships here on Tuesday.

India clinched gold in Under-20 boys 8km, Under-18 girls 6km and senior women's 10 km team events while the men's 10k team won a bronze medal.

Srushti Shridhar Redekar shone bright in the Under 18 girls 6km event, clinching the gold medal with a timing of 24:15. Beby also performed well and won the bronze medal with a timing of 24:42. In the Under 20 boys 8km event, Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra clocked 27:39 to secure silver medal.

In the women's 10km, Sonika gave a tough fight to silver medallist Rajpura pacha of Nepal to settle for a bronze with a timing of 41:32. She lost out on silver by just one second.

The Under 18 girls 6km team comprising Srushti Shridhar Redekar, Beby, Priyanka C, and Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom secured the gold medal.

The Under 20 boys 8km team of Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra, Subhasis Ghosh, Vijay Sanjay Savaratkar and Divbyanshu Kumar also won a yellow metal.

The women's 10km team comprising Sonika, Chhavi Yadav, Munni Devi and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav secured the third gold of the championships for India.

The bronze medallist men's 10km team had Hemraj Gurjar, Anand Singh, Nitesh Kumar Rathva and Balram.

