Delhi bus robbery accused arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing passengers in a bus with his two associates in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The police have identified the accused as New Seemapuri resident Saddam. The robbery came to light on March 1 after a graduation student lodged a complaint. On February 28, while the student was travelling by a mini bus from Anand Vihar to Harsh Vihar, three men boarded the vehicle from DLF Crossing in Seemapuri around 9 pm. One of them threatened the driver by putting a knife to his throat while the other two robbed the passengers, a senior police officer said. When the complainant tried to resist, the accused allegedly stabbed him and took away his wallet, cash and documents, he added. During investigations, the police received information that Saddam would be near the Seemapuri roundabout and nabbed him from there, the officer said. Saddam was the one who threatened the driver. He was previously involved in six cases. Based on information provided by Saddam, the police identified his associates Sameer and Mustaq. Sameer has since been arrested by local police, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)