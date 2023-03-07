Mumbai: 30-year-old man drowns in sea off Juhu beach

A 30-year-old man drowned in the Arabian Sea after he ventured into the waters off Mumbai's Juhu beach on Tuesday evening, an official said. A large number of people had gathered at the popular seafront at the time after celebrating Holi in the morning, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC).

Lifeguards and police personnel deployed at the spot were alerted about a man drowning in the sea around 5.30 pm, he said. The person, who was later identified as Ravindra Chandrakant Pangare, was rescued and taken to nearby Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared him "brought dead", he said.

Further details are awaited.

