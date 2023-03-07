Mumbai: 30-year-old man drowns in sea off Juhu beach
A 30-year-old man drowned in the Arabian Sea after he ventured into the waters off Mumbais Juhu beach on Tuesday evening, an official said. A large number of people had gathered at the popular seafront at the time after celebrating Holi in the morning, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC.Lifeguards and police personnel deployed at the spot were alerted about a man drowning in the sea around 5.30 pm, he said.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man drowned in the Arabian Sea after he ventured into the waters off Mumbai's Juhu beach on Tuesday evening, an official said. A large number of people had gathered at the popular seafront at the time after celebrating Holi in the morning, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC).
Lifeguards and police personnel deployed at the spot were alerted about a man drowning in the sea around 5.30 pm, he said. The person, who was later identified as Ravindra Chandrakant Pangare, was rescued and taken to nearby Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared him "brought dead", he said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Mumbai
- Cooper Hospital
- Juhu
- Ravindra Chandrakant Pangare
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Man dies after assaulted by brothers, their wives over property dispute; wife alleges murder
"Stay within limits": Mumbai BJP chief hits back at Sanjay Raut amid Sena symbol row
Delhi University gears up to prevent 'hooliganism' during Holi
Singer Sonu Nigam, his 2 colleagues pushed at Mumbai event; FIR against MLA's son
'Saurashtra feared playing Mumbai 10 years ago, now it's the other way round'