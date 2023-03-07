Left Menu

U'khand: Professor arrested for indecent remarks against Bhotiya tribe

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:58 IST
A professor was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly making indecent remarks against members of the Bhotiya tribe in an article shared on social media, police said. Bhagwati Prasad Purohit, who teaches at a college in Haridwar, was arrested from his residence here, DSP Natasha Singh, who was probing the matter, said.

Members of the community, wearing their traditional attire, held a protest on March 4 demanding the professor's immediate arrest, police said.

In his article, Purohit had allegedly made an abusive reference to Bhotiya women, police said.

He had been booked under 153A/469 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(1)(x) of the SC/ST Act, they said.

Purohit was involved in a similar controversy earlier when he made indecent remarks against Baba Sahab Bhimrao Ambedkar and was subsequently jailed, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

