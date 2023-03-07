UP: Gym trainer who objected to 'obscene acts' in public place dies after being assaulted, 6 held

A gym trainer who was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths after he objected to ''obscene acts'' by a man and a woman while riding a scooter here has succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Six accused in the case have been arrested and charges under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) will be added in the FIR, they said.

Virat Mishra, around 27 years of age, was assaulted near the Lajpat Rai College in Sahibabad area around 1 pm on Saturday, according to Bunty, who knew the deceased and also got thrashed in the episode while intervening in it.

''Virat had objected to the man, identified as Manish, and the woman engaged in objectionable acts, saying it was a residential area and they should go somewhere else. ''On this, Manish called up some his friends who immediately reached the spot and attacked Virat on his head and body with stones and sticks,'' Bunty claimed in his complaint to the police.

''When I tried to intervene, they attacked me as well. When some more locals of the neighbourhood saw this and approached us, these men fled hurling abuses at us. After this, Virat was rushed to a hospital for treatment,'' Bunty, who runs a shop in the area, added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Bhaskar Verma said legal proceedings had been initiated in the case on the day of the incident but on Monday Virat succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

''The FIR was lodged immediately after which six persons accused in the case were arrested and sent to jail. Now that the victim has passed away, the FIR will get converted to add the murder charge under IPC section 302 as well,'' Verma told PTI.

The initial FIR was lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (provocation to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 149 (offence against public tranquility).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)