2 held for duping over 400 people on pretext of providing govt jobs: Punjab Police

Two members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly duping over 400 people on the pretext of providing government jobs, police said here on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Suri and Avilokviraj alias Aman, they said.

According to police, the fraudsters used to pose as senior police officials and cheat people in the name of offering them jobs at Criminal Tracking Network and Systems and Commandant (CCTNS). Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Aman was operating this racket from inside the Sangrur jail, where he was lodged in some other case.

During interrogation, the two accused revealed that the gang has duped more than 400 people, not only in Punjab but in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, among others.

''The accused had made Facebook accounts using logos visibly similar to the government's official logos. They even use emails similar to the official email,'' Sidhu said.

Important evidence of crime apart from five mobile phones, three laptops, a printer, fake ID cards and four stamps bearing ''CCTNS New Delhi HQ'' and ''Director North India, Anti-corruption Bureau'', have been seized from their possession, he said.

He said that both the accused have criminal antecedents, especially Aman who is a habitual criminal having about 30 FIRs registered against him.

Aman had also played an active role in the Nabha Jail break case of 2016, police said. A case has been registered against the accused and further Investigations is underway, Suri said, adding other members of the gang will also be nabbed soon.

