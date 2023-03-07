Givaudan says it is part of EU, Swiss investigations into fragrances sector

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said on Tuesday that it is being investigated by European Union and Swiss antitrust regulators and that it was cooperating with them.

The European Commission earlier on Tuesday said it had raided several companies and an association in the fragrance sector in some EU countries on concerns of possible collusion in the supply of fragrances and fragrance ingredients.

