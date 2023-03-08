Canada to oppose U.S. proposals to renew country of origin labeling, ministers say

Canada will firmly oppose U.S. proposals to renew mandatory country of origin labeling for pork and beef and is concerned by measures that could cause disruptions to North American livestock supply chains, two Canadian ministers said on Tuesday.

The statement by Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and International Trade Minister Mary Ng came in response to a proposed U.S. rule requiring meat, poultry or eggs labeled as a U.S. product to be raised and slaughtered within the country.

