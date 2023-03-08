DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 28

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 WELLINGTON - Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Christian Hawkesby will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook at the Rotorua Business Chamber at a lunch event at the Princes Gate Hotel – 0500 GMT COLUMBIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Transforming South Carolina 2023 Nonprofit Summit - 1300 GMT FRANKFURT - Introductory remarks by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta at a meeting of the Euro Cyber Resilience Board for pan-European Financial Infrastructures – 1000 GMT. GENEVA - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a discussion with Director General of the World Trade Organization Okonjo-Iweala at International Women's Day event organised by World Trade Organization – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before House Financial Services Committee. - 1500 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra gives a speech on the cost of living at the Resolution Foundation - 0930 GMT LONDON - BOE's John Jackson: Fireside chat at MoneyLIVE Summit 2023 ''Instant, interconnected, interoperable: the future of interbank settlements' - 1145 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman will attend the conference at Falkenberg Näringslivsdag and discuss current monetary policy and the economic situation, as well as the prospects for inflation and the policy rate. - 0745 GMT. BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, a member of ECB Governing Council, presents Belgian bank's annual report – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Crypto" before the Peterson Institute for International Economics - 1500 GMT. LONDON - Sarah Breeden, BOE executive director of Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, gives speech on macro-prudential/monetary policy interactions at Leeds University. – 1315 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge talks about economic prospects and current monetary policy during the Risk and Return conference - 0805 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Riksbank Governor Per Jansson participates in a panel discussion on digital central bank currencies organized by Denmarks Nationalbank - 1120 GMT. WINNIPEG, Canada - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, delivers a speech on the Economic Progress Report to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce - 1845 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) FRIDAY, MARCH 10 BERLIN - Christine Lagarde President of the European Central Bank pays a visit to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – 1500 GMT ROME - Participation by member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank Elizabeth McCaul in a panel in the conference "The New Frontiers in Digital Finance" organised by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) – 1100 GMT. FRANKFURT - Presentation by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta on the digital euro at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Banking Federation – 0900 GMT. MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director for Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision of Bank of England delivers speech at the UK Finance 'PRA 2023 supervisory priorities for International Banks' – 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Flodén will discuss the Swedish economy and current monetary policy at a breakfast seminar organised by Barclays – 0810 GMT. FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23

AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report - 1100 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

