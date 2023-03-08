Left Menu

Maha: Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized from car on Mumbai-Ahd highway

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:08 IST
Maha: Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized from car on Mumbai-Ahd highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10.17 lakh were seized from a car at a toll plaza on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra and two men were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made during checking of the car which was stopped by police near the toll plaza at Khanivade as it was speeding in direction of Mumbai on March 5 morning, an official said. A case was registered against five persons, including two stockists of the banned gutkha, under the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

