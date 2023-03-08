Maha: Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized from car on Mumbai-Ahd highway
- Country:
- India
Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10.17 lakh were seized from a car at a toll plaza on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra and two men were arrested, police said on Wednesday.
The seizure was made during checking of the car which was stopped by police near the toll plaza at Khanivade as it was speeding in direction of Mumbai on March 5 morning, an official said. A case was registered against five persons, including two stockists of the banned gutkha, under the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prepatrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks roam freely in Pak, says Javed Akhtar at Lahore event
BANDRA BANDSTAND, MUMBAI TO HOST THE RED BULL SHOWRUN
Singer Sonu Nigam, his 2 colleagues pushed at Mumbai event; FIR against MLA's son
'Saurashtra feared playing Mumbai 10 years ago, now it's the other way round'
Mumbai civic transport body BEST decides to take 400 leased buses off roads: official.