Silver futures decline to Rs 61,833 per kg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixnio
  • Country:
  • India

Silver futures on Wednesday fell Rs 373 to Rs 61,833 per kilogramme as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery declined by Rs 373 or 0.6 per cent to Rs 61,833 per kg in a business turnover of 18,148 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.54 per cent down at USD 20.09 per ounce in New York.

