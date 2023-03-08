Left Menu

Five arrested in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pak agents: Police

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:43 IST
Five arrested in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pak agents: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people were arrested from Nagaon and Morigaon districts of Assam for allegedly supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Several mobile phones, SIM cards and other incriminating materials, including a handset used to share defence information with a foreign embassy, were seized, he said.

Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Bhuyan said the arrests were made during an operation carried out on Tuesday night, based on inputs from Intelligence Bureau and other sources.

''There were inputs that around 10 people from these two districts were involved in fraudulently procuring SIM cards from different service providers and supplying those to some Pakistani agents, thus working against the integrity and sovereignty of the nation,'' he said.

Five of the accused were arrested on Tuesday night, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Ashiqul Islam, Bodor Uddin, Mijanur Rahman and Wahiduz Zaman, all from Nagaon, and Baharul Islam from Morigaon.

Among the items recovered from the arrested people and houses of the other five absconding accused are 18 mobile phones, 136 SIM cards suspected to have been procured for fraudulent purposes, one fingerprint scanner, one high-tech CPU and some documents such as birth certificates, passbooks and photographs.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ashiqul Islam was using a mobile handset with two IMEI numbers from which a WhatsApp call was made, sharing defence information with a foreign embassy.

''That specific mobile phone was found in his possession. Other nabbed people were also found technically involved in this connection. A thorough interrogation along with the IB officials is underway,'' Bhuyan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

