Brown sugar worth Rs 55 crore seized, two Myanmarese nationals held in Manipur

Assam Rifles seized brown sugar worth Rs 55.86 crore in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and detained two Myanmarese nationals for carrying the drugs, the paramilitary force said.

The two alleged Myanmarese smugglers hailing from Tamu town in the neighbouring country were spotted by Assam Rifles personnel while conducting routine checking at H Munnom village near the Indo-Myanmar border on Tuesday. ''The two were moving in a two-wheeler in a suspicious manner and had with them three carton boxes and were headed towards Moreh town'' the Assam Rifles said. Upon thorough checking of the boxes, the Assam Rifles team found 648 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing 27.94 kg. The two Myanmarese nationals and the seized drugs have been handed over to Moreh police station for further necessary legal action.

Meanwhile, concerned over the development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while applauding the Assam Rifles, posted in his official facebook page that ''certain Myanmarese and their agents have launched a drugs warfare to wipe out the indigenous population of Manipur.'' In another unrelated development, Manipur Police on Tuesday seized brown sugar weighing 6.12 kg and 4.44 kg of 'World is Yours' tablet from a person in Tengnoupal district.

