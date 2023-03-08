Left Menu

EU needs to prioritise existing funds for buying Ukraine shells, Borrell says

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:57 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Existing European funds will need to be prioritised for procuring ammunition for Ukraine before any decision on fresh funds can be expected, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"The first thing to do is to use what we have. If member states are ready to provide more, I will be happy. But today let's be realistic and pragmatic, and discuss about the things that can be adopted today," Borrell said before a meeting with EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

