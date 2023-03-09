Left Menu

Maha MLA Bachchu Kadu gets two years in jail over 2017 agitation in Nashik; obtains bail

A court here on Wednesday sentenced independent MLA and former Maharashtra minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu to two years rigorous imprisonment for obstructing government work and trying to assault an official during a 2017 agitation.Kadu, leader of the Prahar Sanghatana who supports the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, subsequently secured bail from the court.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:28 IST
Maha MLA Bachchu Kadu gets two years in jail over 2017 agitation in Nashik; obtains bail
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday sentenced independent MLA and former Maharashtra minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu to two years' rigorous imprisonment for obstructing government work and trying to assault an official during a 2017 agitation.

Kadu, leader of the Prahar Sanghatana who supports the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, subsequently secured bail from the court. His lawyer said they will file an appeal in the High Court against the sentence. On July 24, 2017, the Prahar Sanghatana had staged an agitation outside the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) over the issue of non-utilization of three per cent funds reserved for the specially-abled persons.

As per the prosecution, Kadu, who led the agitation, abused and tried to hit Nashik commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The NMC administration then lodged a complaint against Kadu under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 504 (intentional insult or provocation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, District Judge V S Kulkarni sentenced Kadu to two years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Reacting to the verdict, Kadu, MLA from Achalpur, said nobody was interested in knowing what prompted him to stage the agitation.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai, the MLA said, "I staged the agitation as NMC was not utilising the funds meant for Divyang people....The probe should have been about why the funds are not utilised.

"We had written letters to the then commissioner but he never acted. Funds for Divyang people lay unutilised for more than two years," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023