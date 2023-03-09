Left Menu

Mining block allottees in J-K's Reasi booked for cheating

Several allottees of mining blocks of minor minerals in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were booked for cheating, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were allegedly selling sand and Bajri using fake bills and receipts, they said.

The action followed reliable information that the allottees of mining blocks at Arnas and other areas were selling construction material to dumper drivers in Mahore using QR codes of bills already paid for riverbed material, a police spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mahore police station, he said.

A police team established a checkpoint at Ganjote in Mahore and seized two dumpers and 38 fake bills issued under different names and styles of concessionary of Block number - 11 belonging to Vikesh Kumar of Arnas, Block number - 14 belonging to Raman Kumar and Block number - 28 belonging to Sumit Gupta of Himna village, the spokesperson added. During the investigation, police teams raided mining blocks at Kanthan, Arnas, Chinkah and Himna and seized incriminating documents, including a desktop, a mobile phone and two rubber stamps used to issue the fake bills, he said.

Another police team raided Seela Reasi from where three laptops and three printers were seized from a private office as evidence. Investigation in the case is underway and whoever is found involved will not be spared, Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Amit Gupta said.

''No one will be allowed to violate the law and any citizen having grievance regarding fake bills, overcharging in buying minor minerals or in its transportation are advised to immediately approach the nearest police unit and task force members for immediate legal action as warranted under law,'' he said.

