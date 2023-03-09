Left Menu

Punjab: BSF nabs Bangladeshi trying to intrude into India

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended by the Border Security Force BSF while trying to intrude into India from along the International Border on Thursday, a force spokesperson said.The man was apprehended on the intervening night of March 8-9 in the area of border post Rajatal in Amritsar sector of Punjab, he said.The man was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 10:23 IST
A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to intrude into India from along the International Border on Thursday, a force spokesperson said.

The man was apprehended on the intervening night of March 8-9 in the area of border post Rajatal in Amritsar sector of Punjab, he said.

''The man was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested. His search was conducted.'' ''During initial questioning he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning will be further carried out and next course of action will be taken,'' the spokesperson said.

