Man stabbed to death after altercation on Holi

A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Baraut area here following an altercation with some people who were drinking alcohol on Holi, police said on Thursday.

Vicky, 22, had an argument when he and some others were sitting together and consuming liquor on Wednesday, Circle Officer Baraut Saviratna Gautam said. He was a resident of Hilwadi village.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and a search has been launched to nab the accused.

