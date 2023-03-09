At least 36 killed in east Congo village attack - local official, civil society, survivor
Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 36 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, the head of a civil society group and a survivor said on Thursday.
