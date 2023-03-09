Left Menu

Russia has enough resources to fight in Ukraine for two years - Lithuanian intelligence

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 17:39 IST
Representative Image

The chief of the Lithuanian military intelligence said Russia has enough resources continue the war in Ukraine for two years.

"The resources which Russia has at the moment would be enough to continue the war at the present intensity for two years", the chief, Elegijus Paulavicius, told reporters in Vilnius.

"How long Russia is be able to wage the war will also depend on the support for Russia's military from states, such as Iran, North Korea. But if you look at what Russia has today, such as the strategic reserve, equipment, ammunition, armaments - it can wage it at the present intensity for two years", he added.

