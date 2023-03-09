Delhi: Man comes under cluster bus wheels on Holi, dies

A man was killed after being crushed by the rear wheel of a cluster bus here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at the Seemapuri Gol Chakkar here when the victim was on his way to meet his relative on Holi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Jhilmil Industrial Area, they said. The victim was not wearing helmet while riding his motorcycle. He was going to meet his relative in Seemapuri on Holi when his vehicle hit the rear of the cluster bus, which was on its way to DTC bus depot, following which his head got crushed by the rear wheel, police said. The driver of the cluster bus was not aware of the accident and by the time the conductor told him about the incident, the bus had already reached the depot, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. A case was registered under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the bus driver, identified as Jai Kumar (47), was arrested, he added. The victim is married and is survived by his wife and one-year-old son, he added.

