Drugs-making unit busted in Manipur, 2 arrested

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:55 IST
Drugs-making unit busted in Manipur, 2 arrested
A drugs-making unit was busted in Manipur's Imphal East district on Thursday and two people were arrested, police said.

Different drugs, including heroin, psychotropic opium and brown sugar, were also seized in the operation in Yairipok Changamdabi in the Andro police station area, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of one Khulakpam Abdul Ali, Senior Superintendent of Police Haobijam Jogeshchandra Singh said. A total of 906 gram of heroin, 936 gram of psychotropic opium and 0.5 grams of brown sugar were seized, following which Ali was arrested, he said.

Ali told the police during interrogation that he got the drugs from one Khuleibam Muhamuddin, who lives in the same area. Following this, police reached Muhamuddin's house, but shots were fired at them.

While Muhammaddin was subsequently arrested, his son Md Naaman Khuleibam fled the scene, police said.

A double-barrel gun along with ammunition was seized from Muhammaddin, who told the police that his son escaped with a large quantity of drugs that were produced at his house.

Police recovered 1.491 kg of suspected brown sugar, and lime used in the production of drugs from the house.

A massive search is on to apprehend the absconder, police said.

