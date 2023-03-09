Delhi woman killed in road accident

Left Menu

A 21-year-old woman died and her friend injured after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Thursday.The victim has been identified as Khushi, they said.Khushi and her friend Devansh 22 were travelling to Dwarka from New Friends Colony on Wednesday when the accident occurred.A PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station regarding the accident at RTR flyover.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST
A PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station regarding the accident at RTR flyover. When a police team reached the spot, they found the two-wheeler lying on the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Inquiries revealed that both the two-wheeler rider and her pillion had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by CATS ambulance. Simultaneously, information was received from AIIMS regarding a woman being brought dead, he said.

Devansh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was admitted to the hospital but was not in the condition to provide a statement, the official added.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Vasant Vihar police station,'' Manoj said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler and efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and its driver. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity are being scanned to establish the sequence of events, the police said.

