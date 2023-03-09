Belarus' leader signs law on death penalty for officials convicted of treason

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on Thursday allowing for the use of the death penalty against officials convicted of high treason, the state Belta news agency reported.

The law is part of changes to the criminal code aimed at strengthening the fight against "crimes of an extremist (terrorist) and anti-state orientation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)