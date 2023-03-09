Left Menu

Belarus' leader signs law on death penalty for officials convicted of treason

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:39 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on Thursday allowing for the use of the death penalty against officials convicted of high treason, the state Belta news agency reported.

The law is part of changes to the criminal code aimed at strengthening the fight against "crimes of an extremist (terrorist) and anti-state orientation".

