West Virginia to ask US Supreme Court to allow transgender athlete ban
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said on Thursday the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a law banning transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams after a lower court blocked the measure.
Morrisey, a Republican, told reporters that the state will file a request asking the justices to lift an injunction against the law issued on Feb. 22 by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while litigation continues over the legality of the measure. A legal challenge was brought by a 12-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson.
