West Virginia to ask US Supreme Court to allow transgender athlete ban

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 00:33 IST
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said on Thursday the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a law banning transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams after a lower court blocked the measure.

Morrisey, a Republican, told reporters that the state will file a request asking the justices to lift an injunction against the law issued on Feb. 22 by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while litigation continues over the legality of the measure. A legal challenge was brought by a 12-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

