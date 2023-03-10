Israeli police say 3 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting
PTI | Jaba | Updated: 10-03-2023 01:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 01:02 IST
Israeli police say a Palestinian attacker has shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv late on Thursday.
Police say the attacker was shot. Israeli media say the attacker was killed.
Medical workers said one of the wounded was in critical condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tel Aviv
- Palestinian
- Israeli
Advertisement