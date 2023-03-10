Ker police to impart self-defence techniques to women and children

Kerala police will be organising a walk-in training for women and children to learn self-defence techniques.

The two-day programme would be held on March 11 and 12 in all districts of the southern state and it would be completely free of cost, police officials here said.

Being organised as part of the state police's pathbreaking community policing initiative ''Janamaithri Suraksha Project,'' the training programme ''Jwala'' is to help women and children prepare to face any violence or atrocities against them.

Women officers who are trained in self-defence techniques would impart lessons to interested women and children, they said.

District police chiefs would launch the programme in their respective districts and the training would be held in four batches daily, an official statement here said.

Lakhs of women and children have already been trained in self-defence techniques under the initiative ''Jwala'' since the programme was started in 2015, it added.

