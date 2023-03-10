Policeman found dead in UP

A head constable posted in the district was found dead near the main gate of the police lines here on Friday, a police official said.

It is suspected that he died after being hit by a vehicle, and the body has been sent for postmortem. Station Officer Santosh Sharma said the body of head constable Ram Nayan Yadav (53), who was posted at Udhin Bazar Chowki in the district, was found lying on the roadside near the main gate of the police lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)