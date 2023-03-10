Left Menu

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar's Saran

The deceased was identified as Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district.According to a local police officer the incident took place on Tuesday when Naseem and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were going to meet their relatives at Jogia village in Saran district.Both were intercepted by locals near a mosqueand it was followed by a heated argument.

PTI | Saran | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:34 IST
A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he was carrying beef in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district.

According to a local police officer the incident took place on Tuesday when Naseem and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were going to meet their relatives at Jogia village in Saran district.

''Both were intercepted by locals near a mosque…and it was followed by a heated argument. While Firoz managed to escape, the mob allegedly thrashed Nazeem with sticks. Later, the mob themselves handed over Naseem to the police in Rasulpur village (Saran), after which he was rushed to a government hospital but died during treatment'', said Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police (SP), Saran.

The SP told PTI over phone, ''Three persons have so far been arrested for mob lynching. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab other suspects involved in the case. The case is being investigated from all angles''.

