Russia's Lavrov: conversation with Blinken at G20 was 'constructive'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi last week was "constructive," the TASS news agency reported.

The pair discussed nuclear arms issues and the conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)