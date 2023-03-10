Left Menu

Gunman killed himself after shooting in Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany: official

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:56 IST
A gunman killed seven people and then killed himself at a Jehovah's Witness place of worship in the German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, the state interior minister Andy Grote told a briefing on Friday.

A quick police intervention prevented more people from being killed, Grote said, adding that the gunman acted alone. An unborn child, seventh months old, was among the victims.

 

