Gunman killed himself after shooting in Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany: official

A gunman killed seven people and then killed himself at a Jehovah's Witness place of worship in the German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, the state interior minister Andy Grote told a briefing on Friday.

A quick police intervention prevented more people from being killed, Grote said, adding that the gunman acted alone. An unborn child, seventh months old, was among the victims.

