Delhi: 2 men sustain burn injuries after one of them tries to set other on fire

Two men sustained burn injuries after one of them tried to set the other on fire, police said on Friday. The victim, Dipanshu (23), sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and is hospitalised along with the accused, Titu (39), they said. The incident took place at a vacant plot in Chhawla area on Thursday, police said.

Both Dipanshu and Titu are friends and were involved in supplying illicit liquor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Dipanshu suspected Titu of having an affair with his girlfriend and this led to a fight between the two, a senior police officer said. As the fight escalated, one Kalu poured petrol on Dipanshu while Titu set him on fire. In the process, Titu got burnt too and sustained 25 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Kalu fled the spot while Dipanshu and Titu were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, he added.

Titu has told police that he was not in a relationship with victim's girlfriend and knew him because he had worked with her and Dipanshu in the past. ''We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and have apprehended Kalu in connection with the incident,'' the officer said. Police said they are analysing the Call Details of the trio as well as the victim's girlfriend as part of ongoing investigation.

