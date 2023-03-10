Left Menu

2 men convicted of murder in UK Hindu temple car park
Two men have been convicted of the murder of a 24-year-old man who was found stabbed in the car park outside the Slough Hindu Temple in south-east England, British police said on Friday.

A jury found Hassan Al-Kubanji, 22, and Riaz Miah, 21, guilty of one count each of the murder of Rafaqit Kayani at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.

A third man, Miguel Parian John, 41, was found guilty of one count each of assisting an offender and possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and all three will be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

''Today, the jury has concluded Hassan Al-Kubanji and Riaz Miah tragically murdered Rafaqit Kayani in Keel Drive, Slough, on 30 August last year,” said Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit of Thames Valley Police.

''Rafaqit sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and tragically died in hospital shortly afterwards. I hope that the conviction will in some way help Rafaqit’s family and our thoughts still very much remain with them. This conviction provides a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime in Slough or anywhere else in the Thames Valley,” he said.

Kayani, who lived locally in Slough, was found with serious injuries after being chased into the car park outside the temple and was taken to hospital by emergency services where he died.

''If you knew Rafaqit, you knew that there was no literature that could possibly describe the beauty of his character to a justly degree. However, his enormous heart is one place to begin with,'' his family said in a statement.

Local policing area commander for Slough, Superintendent Lee Barnham, called on the local community to more proactively report knife crimes.

“First and foremost, my condolences go out to Rafaqit Kayani's loved ones at this extremely difficult time. This conviction shows our determination to bring those involved in knife crime to justice. We will not tolerate the carrying of weapons in Slough nor the use of them to cause harm,” said Barnham.

The local police said they are taking a ''robust approach'' to weapons in the Slough area by dedicating more officers to crack down on the possession of or the use of weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

