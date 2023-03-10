Left Menu

UK seeking talks on deal to return migrants to EU - PM Sunak

But, he said part of the longer-term solution would have to be a conversation with the EU about an arrangement to allow Britain to return migrants to EU countries - a little-used right it previously had, but gave up when it left the bloc. "Over time, having those conversations with the EU is definitely a part of it," Sunak said when asked what it would take to secure a so-called returns agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:30 IST
UK seeking talks on deal to return migrants to EU - PM Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

Britain hopes to start talks with the European Union on a deal that would eventually allow it to return migrants arriving via small boats, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday, hoping to benefit from recent improvements in UK-EU relations.

Speaking to reporters on his way to Paris for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, Sunak said his immediate priority was working with France to strengthen cooperation to stop the small migrant boats crossing the Channel into Britain. But, he said part of the longer-term solution would have to be a conversation with the EU about an arrangement to allow Britain to return migrants to EU countries - a little-used right it previously had, but gave up when it left the bloc.

"Over time, having those conversations with the EU is definitely a part of it," Sunak said when asked what it would take to secure a so-called returns agreement. "That will take a bit longer time to have those conversations, relative to the things we need to do now."

Shorter term, Sunak indicated he was open to providing more funding to France to help stop boats from leaving French shores, but stressed that any investment must deliver value for money and could only ever be one part of a bigger plan. He said he hoped to raise the prospect of an EU returns deal with Macron when they met later in the day, seeking to capitalise on improved relations following his recent agreement with the EU to resolve trade issues around Northern Ireland.

"I think now post the Windsor Framework being agreed my hope is that that opens up other areas of constructive engagement and dialogue and cooperation with the EU," Sunak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023