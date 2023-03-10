Govt launches revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme

The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for handholding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.

The government has also done away with the requirement of setting up a special purpose vehicle in every cluster.

Earlier, the implementation period for the scheme was set at 18 months.

However, under the revamped scheme it has been divided into phases - Basic (2 months), Intermediate (6 months) and Advanced (12 months).

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary B B Swain said the revamped scheme is being introduced in two phases.

The first phase will cover the manufacturing sector while the services sector will be covered in the second phase.

''Today the ministry is launching MSME Competitive (Lean) scheme with several improvements to make it simple and beneficial for MSMEs and other stakeholders. The government's contribution to trained and qualified new consultants has been enhanced to 90 per cent apart from other benefits,'' he said.

In his virtual address, Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane said LEAN has the potential to become a national movement and that it aims to provide a roadmap for global competitiveness for the MSMEs in India.

According to him, LEAN will not only attempt to improve quality, productivity and performance but also the capability to change the mindsets of manufacturers and transform them into world class manufacturers.

''To support MSMEs, the government will contribute 90 per cent of implementation cost for handholding and consultancy fees. There will be an additional contribution of 5 per cent for the MSMEs which are part of SFURTI clusters, owned by Women/SC/ST and located in North East Region,'' the MSME ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)