Left Menu

FACTBOX-Gun attacks in Germany in recent years

- In March 2011, two U.S. soldiers were killed in an Islamist-motivated attack on a U.S. Army bus at Frankfurt airport. - In March 2009, a 17-year-old shot dead 15 people in Winnenden and Wendlingen in south-west Germany in a school and went on the run before killing himself.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:43 IST
FACTBOX-Gun attacks in Germany in recent years

The attack at a Jehovah's Witnesses worship hall in Hamburg, in which a gunman shot dead seven people including an unborn child before killing himself, is Germany's latest shooting in recent years, placing already strict gun laws under further scrutiny. An overview of major shootings in recent years:

- In February 2020, a 43-year-old man killed nine people with a migration background in a right-wing extremist and racially-motivated attack in the city of Hanau, east of Frankfurt, before shooting his mother and himself. - In October 2019, a gunman who denounced Jews opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he livestreamed the attack.

- In July 2016, an 18-year-old German-Iranian man killed nine people, most of them Muslims, in a right-wing motivated rampage at a shopping centre in the southern city of Munich. - In March 2011, two U.S. soldiers were killed in an Islamist-motivated attack on a U.S. Army bus at Frankfurt airport.

- In March 2009, a 17-year-old shot dead 15 people in Winnenden and Wendlingen in south-west Germany in a school and went on the run before killing himself. - In April 2002, 17 people died in the city of Erfurt when a 19-year-old shot 16 people and then himself at a school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023