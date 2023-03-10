Manikaran clash: NCM chief writes to Himachal CM, seeks compensation for victims

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Friday wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over a clash in Manikaran town in which some properties of Sikhs were allegedly ''damaged'', urging him to compensate the victims.

Four people were injured in the clash between pilgrims from neighbouring Punjab and local residents during a fair in Manikaran, known for its gurdwara and a nearby temple, on the night of March 5, according to police.

Parked vehicles bearing Punjab and Himachal Pradesh registration numbers were damaged and pilgrims pelted stones at houses, the police said.

In a statement, the NCM said it was brought to its notice that Sikhs visiting and residing in the area of Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib were attacked by locals on March 5.

''The vehicles and shops of Sikhs in the town were damaged by the anti-social elements,'' the NCM said.

Immediate action was taken and a notice was issued to the chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh.

In his letter to Sukhu, Lalpura urged the chief minister to issue necessary instructions to all concerned so that this kind of incident does not recur in future and to ensure that victims are fully compensated, the statement said.

