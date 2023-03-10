4 arrested for harassing schoolgoing girls in J-K’s Samba

Four people were on Friday arrested for allegedly harassing schoolgoing girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said. Taking cognizance of complaints against harassment, special parties deployed at public places, especially around schools and colleges arrested the four accused, a police spokesperson said A drive against such anti-social elements was launched in Samba under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, the spokesperson said.

SSP Tosh has issued directions to officers to set up checkpoints outside schools and colleges and apprehend all those involved in such activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)