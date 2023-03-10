France's Macron says agreed with Sunak on multi-year financial framework to deal with immigration

France and Britain have agreed on a multi-year financial framework to tackle migration, including dealing with small boats that bring migrants across the Channel as well as better surveillance and intervention capacity on French soil, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We will develop operational needs and will reinforce coordination on the migration issue," Macron said at a joint conference with British PM Rishi Sunak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)