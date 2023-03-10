Left Menu

Villagers in HP's Hamirpur complain of muddy water supply

Several people in villages from Nurpur subdivision of Hamirpur district on Friday complained of getting muddy water in the Nyati-Manjot water supply scheme.

Several people in villages from Nurpur subdivision of Hamirpur district on Friday complained of getting muddy water in the Nyati-Manjot water supply scheme. About 1,112 people from several villages in the district had fallen sick with diarrhea on January 28, and more people continued to fall sick for another 10 more days. Nadaun, Hamirpur, is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

People from Rangas and adjoining villages informed the Panchayat Pradhan and the Jal Shakti Vibhag workers about the foul water, causing them to cut the water supply and take samples.

Water supply has been stopped immediately and temporary arrangements have been made for chlorination, officials of the Jal Shakti Vibhag said.

About 4 lakh liters of water is lifted every day from Nyati-Majhot, Panyala-Rangas-1, and Manjhala Banh-Rangas-2 schemes. There are about 1,100 taps installed under the schemes, through which drinking water is supplied daily to villages with a total population of about 5,500. Jal Shakti Department's Sanjay Thakur said ''I have spoken to the concerned officers and employees and the problem arose due to rust and will not lead to disease.''

