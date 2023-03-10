Sitharaman discusses BIT with Australian trade minister

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday discussed Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and other economies issues with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.

The two ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including macroeconomic conditions, opportunities for boosting investment from Australia to India and harnessing renewable energy, digitisation and technology revolutions underway in India.

''FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the rich potential for India and Australia to collaborate to promote solutions that increase interoperability between the national #DigitalPayment platforms to ensure resilient payment system,'' the ministry tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

